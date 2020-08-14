Fast Runners And 'Warm Hugs': A Coach's Legacy Lives On In Brooklyn

As a young girl growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Cheryl Toussaint was fast. Toussaint would race against other kids in her neighborhood. But she didn’t know you could join a team — or that the sport could change your life. But when Toussaint was 13, she heard about a youth summer program that was holding a track meet at a nearby school yard. "Some of my friends from the neighborhood were saying that they had racing going on out there," Toussaint says. "And, since I'm always racing the kids on the block, and I'm usually doing pretty good against them, why don't I go out and run against some real runners? "I saw something extraordinary. I saw young women, young girls, actually doing strides and calisthenics in a group. They looked like they were having fun. They were very organized. They had on uniforms. And it just made me stop and watch and try to sort of understand — remember I'm 13 now — what on earth is going on out here?" Toussaint was wearing a dress and sandals. She borrowed a pair of pants, sneakers and a T-shirt from a friend, and she entered a 100-meter race. "Totally unprepared, not dressed properly — and ended up finishing fourth," Toussaint says.

"It just made me stop and watch and try to sort of understand — remember I'm 13 now — what on earth is going on out here?" Cheryl Toussaint

All three girls who finished ahead of Toussaint belonged to the same running team. After the races were over, the girls started practicing with their coach. Toussaint stuck around and watched. "I was pretty determined to find out who they were," Toussaint says. After the practice ended, Toussaint asked one of the runners about the team. "She said, ‘Hey, it’s open to girls in the neighborhood. You need to go over there and ask that gentlemen if you can come to practice.’ " That “gentleman” was the team’s coach: Fred Thompson. Thompson ran track at the City College of New York. In 1958, nine years before the first African American would sit on the Supreme Court, Thompson graduated from law school at St. John’s University. In 1963, he founded this team: the Atoms Track Club in Brooklyn. It was for girls and young women, at a time when there weren’t many organized sports opportunities for girls. "Girls are given a jump rope, maybe nothing else," Thompson said in a 1979 episode of the show "Real People." "So what we are doing is giving them competitive experiences. And the competitive experiences enhances their feeling of personal worth. They realize how good they are. The girls who wear the Atoms jackets are girls who have achieved things." And, three years after Fred Thompson founded the Atoms Track Club, 13-year-old Cheryl Toussaint approached him. Cheryl Toussaint, 15, in her Atoms Track Club jacket. (Courtesy of the Colgate Women’s Games) "He said, 'Where do you go to school?' " Toussaint recalls. "That was his first question, after asking me my name." Next he asked Toussaint if she’d ever run before. She said no. "He said, well, if I'm interested, the team practices every day after school at three o'clock, and all I needed to do is wear my sneakers. And I could wear shorts, or if I had a gym suit I could bring that, and show up,' " Toussaint says. "And I did. And I did. "And, when I got there, it was, like, serious business going on. I mean, the girls had a routine. They came in with their books, their bags." While they waited for practice to start, many of the girls did homework. "They were very disciplined. They knew that they had to get in certain things before practice started," Toussaint says. "And when practice was over, everybody sort of gathered in groups and started heading home together." Toussaint says this sort of structure and organization was new for her. She stuck around, and she learned more about her new coach. Track Coach, Teacher Of Life At first, Coach Fred Thompson might sound like the sort of committed coach you’ve heard about before: a strict disciplinarian and also something of a father figure — one of those coaches who requires their athletes to bring in their report cards every quarter. But Fred Thompson went beyond that. He spent his own money on the team. "He’s crazy, you know," former Atoms runner Lorna Forde said on that same 1979 episode of the show "Real People." "He takes his whole income and he just spends it on us until 'well, maybe I’ll get it back when I get funds' and stuff like that. And nobody would do it. Nobody."

"[Fred Thompson] takes his whole income and he just spends it on us." Lorna Forde in 1979