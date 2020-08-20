Only A Game Only A Game

August 20, 2020
There's a popular belief that sports is a level playing field. But that's far from the truth. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Last week we held a live virtual event on sports, racism and the myth of meritocracy. Our three guests — Amira Rose Davis, Derrick Z. Jackson and Russell Dinkins — answered your questions about systemic racism and sports.

As a podcast bonus, here’s the audio recording of that event. It's been lightly edited to clean up some technical issues, but just be aware that the audio quality still isn't quite what you'd normally hear on Only A Game. Nevertheless, the conversation was important and we wanted to share it with you.

