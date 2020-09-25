OAG Staff Picks: Peter Sagal, Tup Holmes, Leo Ferris And More

For the very last week of Only A Game, we're bringing back some of our favorites. NPR host Peter Sagal drops by with a story about running and male body image. Also, we revisit the stories of Alfred "Tup" Holmes, who fought to desegregate golf in Atlanta in the 1950s, and Leo Ferris, a basketball pioneer who continues to be snubbed by the Naismith Hall of Fame. Plus, Bill Littlefield returns for one last rhyme, and the OAG staff imagines a World Series apocalypse. Join us!

Peter Sagal On Running, Male Body Image And His Love Handles

Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal talks about his adolescent struggles with body image.

In 1950s Atlanta, Alfred 'Tup' Holmes Fought To End Segregation In Golf

Four years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, amateur golfer Alfred "Tup" Holmes challenged segregation on Atlanta's public golf courses.

The World Series Apocalypse That Never Was

In 2003, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs each came within one game of the World Series, and we imagined what it would have been like if they had met for the championship.

Littlefield: A Rhyme About Sports During A Pandemic

Bill Littlefield has been a free agent since 2018, but he returns for one last view of the sports landscape ... in verse.

NBA's Forgotten Co-Founder And The Shot Clock's True Origin Story

Leo Ferris helped found the NBA and was the co-creator of the 24-second shot clock. But after he left the game in 1954, his contributions were largely forgotten. Now his family is fighting to get him into the Hall of Fame.