The World Series Apocalypse That Never Was

This story originally aired on December 27, 2003. We re-aired it on September 26, 2020 as part of The Best Of Only A Game.

In 2003, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs each came within one game of the World Series. This was back when the Boston Red Sox hadn't won the championship since 1918 and the Chicago Cubs since 1908.

That fall, the nation revelled in the idea of the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs squaring off in the World Series. "For the good of Baseball", some said, "these two eternally hapless teams should play for the championship that's eluded them for so long."

Good for Baseball? We at "Only A Game," thought not. Unless, of course, you're Satan.

