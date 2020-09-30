Only A Game
Support the news
Thanks For Listening
For 27 years, each episode of Only A Game ended the exact same way. "Only A Game returns next week. Thanks for listening."
I wasn't with the show at the beginning, when that tradition was established. But I always wondered. Did Bill Littlefield choose to end the show that way because — especially during those early years — no one was sure how long this crazy experiment would be allowed to last?
I mean, we were doing Sports! On public radio! Surely someone was going to come along any moment and pull the plug?
The fact that Only A Game survived and thrived for 27 years is truly a cause for celebration.
It’s a testament to Bill Littlefield, whose vision, point of view and ability to rhyme guided us for 25 years.
It’s a testament to Gary Waliek, who was with the show since Day 1.
It’s a testament to everyone who worked on the show and contributed to the show over nearly three decades. It's a small but mighty group. Many of us loved our jobs so much, we stayed on for a decade or more.
But most of all, it's a testament to you, our very loyal and wonderful listeners, who’ve brought us along on early morning drives to the hockey rink and weekend long runs. You inspire us.
Thank you.
Karen Given Executive Producer/Interim Host, Only A Game
Karen is the executive producer for WBUR's Only A Game.
Support the news