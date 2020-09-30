For 27 years, each episode of Only A Game ended the exact same way. "Only A Game returns next week. Thanks for listening."

I wasn't with the show at the beginning, when that tradition was established. But I always wondered. Did Bill Littlefield choose to end the show that way because — especially during those early years — no one was sure how long this crazy experiment would be allowed to last?

I mean, we were doing Sports! On public radio! Surely someone was going to come along any moment and pull the plug?

The fact that Only A Game survived and thrived for 27 years is truly a cause for celebration.

It’s a testament to Bill Littlefield, whose vision, point of view and ability to rhyme guided us for 25 years.

It’s a testament to Gary Waliek, who was with the show since Day 1.

It’s a testament to everyone who worked on the show and contributed to the show over nearly three decades. It's a small but mighty group. Many of us loved our jobs so much, we stayed on for a decade or more.

But most of all, it's a testament to you, our very loyal and wonderful listeners, who’ve brought us along on early morning drives to the hockey rink and weekend long runs. You inspire us.

Thank you.