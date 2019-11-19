A national report card finds reading proficiency for American fourth-grade and eighth-grade students is declining. We go behind the numbers to understand why. Guests Liana Loewus, assistant managing editor for Education Week. (@LianaLoewus) Emily Hanford, senior producer and education correspondent for APM Reports, part of American Public Media. (@ehanford) Kelly Butler, CEO of the Barksdale Reading Institute. Nell Duke, professor at the University of Michigan School of Education focused on early literacy development. (@nellkduke) Interview Highlights Why – after 30 years of administering the Nation’s Report Card – are reading proficiency scores still not great? Liana Loewus: “The reading test is kind of interesting. In particular, it's hard to tell there because the new test is a test of reading comprehension. So, what comprehension is, you know, students will read a passage and they'll answer some questions about it. But what it doesn't test is there are really two pieces to comprehension. So, comprehension is two things. It's a product of how well a student can decode. So, how they can decipher the words on the page and know what they say. And how well they understand language. So, when you just test their comprehension — and read a passage, and answer questions — you can't tell if they struggle because they didn't understand the words on the page — they weren't able to decode those words, and tell what they were. Or, because they were able to read all the words, they just didn't have enough language skills and vocabulary — background knowledge — to know what they meant." Emily Hanford: “Even for a skilled reader, the simple view of reading is actually basically like a math, it's like an equation. It's decoding ability — or ability to recognize words in print – times your language comprehension. And your language comprehension is just all the words that you know the meaning of in oral language. And it includes background knowledge, and lots of other things about your sort of understanding of the way that language works — putting aside written language, for now. So, if you multiply these two things together — your decoding ability and your language comprehension — you multiply those two things together, and you get your reading comprehension. "So when a little kid comes into school, what they have is some amount of stuff on the language comprehension side of the equation. Kids know how to say a lot of words. Some kids know a lot more words than others. And this is how family background, and poverty in particular, can have a fairly big impact on reading abilities. Because what you sort of know can really be influenced by your family background. But when you come into school, kids tend to have something on the language comprehension side of the equation. What they don't have any of, or maybe just a little bit of, is an understanding of the decoding side of the equation. So, if your goal is to get little kids to reading comprehension, you want to work off their language comprehension, and teach them how to read those words. They know the meaning of lots of words, but not how to read them.”

Were you surprised that the latest nation's report card found that barely one-third of fourth graders are proficient in reading? Emily Hanford: "I'm not surprised, because it's a trend. And I think … even more shocking here is just the percentage of kids that can't even read on a basic level. So, we've got one-third of kids who can't even read on a basic level. And it's a trend. We have seen some of the states that have traditionally been performing a little bit better, even go down. States like Massachusetts, for example, saw a drop in their scores, as Liana [Loewus] talked about. This was really across the board, across demographic groups, across states, except for the one outlier. … So, no, I was not surprised to see it. One of the things that I think would be interesting and enlightening to talk about is the role of poverty when it comes to learning how to read. "I think we have a narrative in this nation that our scores are the way they are because we have a lot of poor kids. And poor kids are going to have a hard time learning to read. And poverty definitely has an impact on reading development. But what's really interesting is that there are now decades of research that come from the cognitive sciences, from psychology, from linguistics, from speech pathology, from neuroscience. There's this gigantic body of evidence about how people learn to read. Like how skilled reading works, how people learn to do it, and what's going on when kids struggle. And what I have found in my reporting is that that body of evidence is not making its way in to schools of education, or schools. So, what a lot of teachers are taught about reading — if they're taught much of anything — is not really lining up very well with that scientific research. And in some cases, it's really at odds with that research. So, there are a lot of misunderstandings and misconceptions just about the basics of how reading development works, that I have found all over schools. And I think that's part of what's going on.”

