This show originally aired May 24, 2019. "To Kill a Mockingbird" took Broadway by storm. Tony-nominee Jeff Daniels joined in studio to discuss. Guest Jeff Daniels, Emmy Award-winning actor known for his roles in "Dumb and Dumber," "The Newsroom," "Terms of Endearment" and more. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Atticus Finch in "To Kill A Mockingbird" on Broadway. (@Jeff_Daniels) Interview Highlights On the complicated character of Atticus Finch, and who he is in the play "He's the guy you go to to get something fixed or get a legal thing — you don't have the money and you can pay him in vegetables. He is kind of a touchstone — but he also sits on his porch. He also steers clear of it all. He doesn't get involved in changing Monroeville or changing — that's what's different about the play. Atticus comes to that. He's got a lot of good advice, but actually getting off the porch and going and changing things is something he comes to in the play versus you assume that he's just going to go save the day from Page 1. "In the play, he's a small-town lawyer, gets paid in vegetables. One day the judge comes over and says, 'Will you represent this black guy who's accused, wrongfully, of raping a white woman, white girl?' And, he's got to get off his porch. And the guy is 100% innocent. And Atticus’ belief that there’s goodness in everyone, and your better angel will win out, much like it says in the Bible — the good in us will always overtake the bad. And that's not how it works out."

On elevating the tension of Atticus Finch and the story in the play, as compared to the book and previous film "It's a different point of view. The book and the movie took Scout at the age of 8, I believe, and you're looking up. You’re looking up at Atticus. He's on Mount Rushmore. He's already on a pedestal, and we took the pedestal away. He still believes what he believes. He's still a very righteous man, a very decent man, a very honest man, but he's just a small-town lawyer who gets paid in vegetables. And one day, the judge comes over and changes his life. You come at Atticus in the play from eye level, versus looking up at Mount Rushmore. It's the same guy, but he becomes Atticus in the play. He isn’t Atticus on Page 1." On how the play's conception of Atticus Finch was inspired by modern times, specifically President Trump's "both sides" response to white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia "There isn't goodness in everyone, and I think that's certainly challenged today in 2019. And the better angel will not win out all the time. There is power, there is money, there is control, there is dominance and that has nothing to do with being empathetic. "Atticus has to pick a side. He has to get off the porch. We need him now. We need his voice, and he's forced to do so by taking this case." On what the play does differently than the book or film versions of "To Kill a Mockingbird" "The thing that a play can do that the movie and the book can't — you can't put it down. You can't hit pause. You can't come back to it later. You're in the room. They shut the doors. And when Tom Robinson is found guilty, you're in the room when he's found guilty. And everything that you feel about that —which is usually you can't believe it even though you know the story — being in the room when Gbenga [Akinnagbe, who plays Tom Robinson] has to get up and is handcuffed and led off to jail, and eventually the electric chair, you know where he's going. "And you can see him in that long walk across the stage as they take him out after he loses the case. You feel it in a way that you don't necessarily feel it in the book and the movie. And that's one of the things we worked hard on with this play, was I want you to feel it. I want you to get hit with it. I want you to walk out changed, and seven months of performances, and people are walking out changed."

