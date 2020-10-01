On Point
We've got some big news! Starting Monday, On Point will be reimagined into a single hour of radio, live from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Each hour will journey to help make complicated issues understandable. You'll hear the deep dive of a highly produced hour-long conversation, the rigor and analysis that are hallmarks of our show and the crackling intelligence of live radio. We're so excited for you to hear what comes next! Here's Meghna:
A Message From Meghna
On Point is evolving. We want to meet you, our listeners, where you are now, and deliver what you expect and need to understand your world today.
So that means we will be focusing our efforts into a single hour of can’t-miss radio. We’ll be taking you on a journey every day — combining sound rich stories that transport you, along with deeply researched live conversation and analysis.
By transforming the show into one hour, we will be investing more time and care — more reporting, more storytelling craft — into every minute of On Point. Listener voices will still be an important part of the show. Our new approach will let us feature more listener stories, and with greater care.
We all know the world is moving fast. We all have to make our way through the chaos and confusion, to find the signal in all that noise.
Let’s make sense of the world, together.
Our new voicemail approach
Leave a voicemail, be a part of the conversation. Keep an eye on our social media channels for voicemail prompts and questions. To leave a voicemail, call 617-353-0683.
Four things to remember when calling the On Point voicemail box:
1) No Speakerphone: The best sound comes from using a land line telephone. Please use one if it is available. But whether it is a cell phone or land line, please don't put us on speakerphone.
2) Tell us who you are: When leaving a voicemail, please leave your first and last name, where you're from and your phone number. That way we can follow up with you if we have further questions.
3) Tell us why you're calling: Are you calling with an answer to an on-air prompt? A question based off of a social media solicitation? Or, maybe you just have a question about a future show topic? Let us know that. You can also elaborate on any of your answers by sending us an email at onpoint@wbur.org.
4) And if you can't leave a voicemail: You can always record a voice memo on your phone, and send it to us at onpoint@wbur.org. Just make sure to tell us what prompt the voice memo is for in the email description.
This segment airs on October 2, 2020.
