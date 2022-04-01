Listen to our hour on the remarkable story of the James Webb Space Telescope here.

The James Webb Space Telescope is NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency's most ambitious space observatory ever. A million miles away from Planet Earth, it is designed to look back to the beginnings of the universe.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Now, one of the things that I love most about science and discovery is that it is the purest kind of team collaboration. I mean, very, very rarely can we pinpoint one person who revolutionized what science knows and understands about the world. Instead, it's a process, as we definitely heard about the Webb telescope. A process that takes decades, or sometimes centuries, and evolves due to the life's work of thousands of people.

Now, you will never know the names of everyone who worked on the Webb. You'll likely never know the thousands more scientists whose innovations and discoveries in fields from material science to mathematics were instrumental in getting a human telescope one million miles from Earth. So let's turn one of those unknowns into a known.

Allow us to introduce you to Professor Robert Gonsalves, creator of an imaging technique known as phase retrieval.

ROBERT GONSALVES: I invented this stuff in 1975 at age 30. I helped NASA fix the Hubble telescope in 1990 at age 50. And JWST is going to use the same phase retrieval algorithm in 2022 at age 87.

CHAKRABARTI: His innovation is a boon to astronomy for a number of reasons. For example, it doesn't require any ancillary hardware.

GONSALVES: Phase retrieval is the very last step to make sure that everything is tuned up sharp as can be.

CHAKRABARTI: And if images from a space telescope aren't as sharp as they can be, all you've got is an extremely expensive hunk of mirrors and instruments returning super fuzzy and virtually useless pictures. Much like the Hubble Space Telescope first did back in 1990. NASA couldn't replace Hubble's giant mirror.

Instead, they built replacement instruments that fix the flaw much in the same way a pair of glasses correct the vision of a nearsighted person. And it was Gonsalves's phase retrieval technique that snapped Hubble's images into razor sharp focus and allowed humanity for the first time ever to see clearly spectacular images like the birthplace of stars.

GONSALVES: Well, first of all, phase retrieval is an algorithm. It's an unconventional imaging technique which clarifies an unknown flaw in an imaging device. It's similar to autofocus. Without these corrective improvements, images will be blurred. So really, what phase retrieval does is it gives you a prescription to fix what's wrong in the telescope. That's what it does.

When I went to Northeastern University to get my Ph.D., I learned about a lot of things that really I thought were going to be kind of useless. Because that's usually what happens when you write a Ph.D. thesis. You have these things that demonstrate that you know how to do research, but you're not anticipating that will ever be anything that's interesting. Well, my research when I got my Ph.D. was on phase diversity. It really didn't have any application then, and nobody cared about it, until they did. And that's when they found a problem with the Hubble.

[Archival Tape]: Engineers have discovered that the giant telescope has a warped mirror. One of the mirrors in the Hubble Space Telescope is out of shape.