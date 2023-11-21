WBUR
An On Point follow-up: The political fallout over the migrant crisis in Chicago

November 21, 2023
    Migrants living at the Chicago Police Department's 15th District are seen outside the station on Sunday, September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Since last year, over 14,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have arrived in Chicago by bus from the Texas border. Chicago, which is a sanctuary city has been housing the asylum seekers at police stations, O'Hare International Airport, and city-run shelters. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Migrants living at the Chicago Police Department's 15th District are seen outside the station on Sunday, September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Since last year, over 14,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have arrived in Chicago by bus from the Texas border. Chicago, which is a sanctuary city has been housing the asylum seekers at police stations, O'Hare International Airport, and city-run shelters. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    Listen: Our hour on the border crisis in Chicago.

    More than 21,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last summer setting off a political fight for resources. On Point follows up on the story we brought you last month to report on Mayor Brandon Johnson's efforts to convince the voters who put him in office to continue supporting him.

    Plus, analysis on what is different about this moment in a city that has historically celebrated immigrants.

