An On Point follow-up: The political fallout over the migrant crisis in Chicago

An On Point follow-up: The political fallout over the migrant crisis in ChicagoResume
Listen: Our hour on the border crisis in Chicago.
More than 21,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last summer setting off a political fight for resources. On Point follows up on the story we brought you last month to report on Mayor Brandon Johnson's efforts to convince the voters who put him in office to continue supporting him.
Plus, analysis on what is different about this moment in a city that has historically celebrated immigrants.