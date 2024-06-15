On Point
George Stephanopoulos takes us inside the White House Situation Room

    George Stephanopoulos, host of ABC’s “This Week,” and co-host of “Good Morning America," speaks with Meghna Chakrabarti live at WBUR's CitySpace about his new book “The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents In Crisis." Plus, what he's learned from interviewing Donald Trump.

    George Stephanopoulos, host of ABC’s “This Week,” and co-host of “Good Morning America." Author of “The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents In Crisis."

