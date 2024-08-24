The Jackpod: Not going back

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Not going backPlay36:47Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2024/08/24/the-jackpod-democration-national-convention-themes"></iframe>Copy embed codeAugust 24, 2024 ShareDelegates cheer during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Chicago. (Paul Sancya/AP)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the meaning of Kamala Harris’ rallying cry at the Democratic National Convention and four themes he observed.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty