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The Jackpod: Not going back

36:47
    Delegates cheer during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Chicago. (Paul Sancya/AP)
    Delegates cheer during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Chicago. (Paul Sancya/AP)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the meaning of Kamala Harris’ rallying cry at the Democratic National Convention and four themes he observed.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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