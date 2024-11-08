The Jackpod: We're going back

Support WBURThe Jackpod: We're going backPlay43:27Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2024/11/08/jackpod-trump-policy-election-president"></iframe>Copy embed codeNovember 08, 2024 ShareTrump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center. (Evan Vucci/AP)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the historic eras the U.S. could return to if Donald Trump’s various campaign policies are enacted.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty