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The Jackpod: We're going back

43:27
    Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center. (Evan Vucci/AP)
    Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center. (Evan Vucci/AP)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the historic eras the U.S. could return to if Donald Trump’s various campaign policies are enacted.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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