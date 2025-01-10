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The Jackpod: Casualties of war

34:49
    In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, an Iraqi soldier watches smoke rising after an airstrike by US-led International coalition warplanes against ISIS, on the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Iraq. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
    In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, an Iraqi soldier watches smoke rising after an airstrike by US-led International coalition warplanes against ISIS, on the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Iraq. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the causes and consequences of the U.S.’s decade-long war with ISIS and its impact on American democracy.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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