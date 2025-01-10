The Jackpod: Casualties of war

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Casualties of warPlay34:49Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/01/10/the-jackpod-casualties-war-isis-us-democracy"></iframe>Copy embed codeJanuary 10, 2025 ShareIn this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, an Iraqi soldier watches smoke rising after an airstrike by US-led International coalition warplanes against ISIS, on the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Iraq. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the causes and consequences of the U.S.’s decade-long war with ISIS and its impact on American democracy.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty