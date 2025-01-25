Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Advertisement

The Jackpod: Get out

43:37
    Email
    Vehicles traverse highways in El Paso, Texas, left, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, right, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez )
    Vehicles traverse highways in El Paso, Texas, left, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, right, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez )

    President Trump has promised “the largest mass deportation in U.S. history.” On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the lessons and legacy of two mass deportations of the 20th century.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Listen Live
    Loading...