The Jackpod: Everything a president does, teaches

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Everything a president does, teachesPlay36:42Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/02/01/jackpod-president-trump-cruelty-politics"></iframe>Copy embed codeFebruary 01, 2025 SharePresident Donald Trump hands a signed executive order to White House staff secretary Will Scharf in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the politics of cruelty in the second Trump presidency.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty