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The Jackpod: Everything a president does, teaches

36:42
    President Donald Trump hands a signed executive order to White House staff secretary Will Scharf in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump hands a signed executive order to White House staff secretary Will Scharf in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the politics of cruelty in the second Trump presidency.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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