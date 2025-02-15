The Jackpod: The child is the father of the man

Support WBURThe Jackpod: The child is the father of the manPlay40:57Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/02/15/jackpod-elon-musk-childhood-trump"></iframe>Copy embed codeFebruary 15, 2025 ShareTesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty looks back at Elon Musk's traumatic childhood as a lens through which to understand the world view of the planet’s richest man.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty