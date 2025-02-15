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The Jackpod: The child is the father of the man

40:57
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty looks back at Elon Musk's traumatic childhood as a lens through which to understand the world view of the planet’s richest man.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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