The Jackpod: Off the mat

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Off the matPlay37:31Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/02/21/jackpod-democrats-british-parliamentary-system"></iframe>Copy embed codeFebruary 21, 2025 ShareSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, is joined from left by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, as they speak about the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on how the Democrats could take a leaf from the British parliamentary system to break out of their opinion poll slump.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty