Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

The Jackpod: Off the mat

37:31
    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, is joined from left by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, as they speak about the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, is joined from left by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, as they speak about the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on how the Democrats could take a leaf from the British parliamentary system to break out of their opinion poll slump.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

    Support WBUR

    Support WBUR

    Listen Live
    Loading...