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The Jackpod: Where the roads lead

40:32
    FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
    FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the numerous ways Donald Trump has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin since re-entering the White House.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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