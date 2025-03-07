The Jackpod: Where the roads lead

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Where the roads leadPlay40:32Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/03/07/jackpod-trump-putin-russia"></iframe>Copy embed codeMarch 07, 2025 ShareFILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the numerous ways Donald Trump has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin since re-entering the White House.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty