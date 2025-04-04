The Jackpod: Follow the frogs

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Follow the frogsPlay41:28Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/04/04/the-jackpod-trump-third-term-president"></iframe>Copy embed codeApril 04, 2025 SharePresident Donald Trump speaks to the media on Feb. 18, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Pool photo via AP)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on Donald Trump’s musings about being president for a third term and what paths might exist for that to happen.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty