The Jackpod: The demons

Support WBURThe Jackpod: The demonsPlay37:34Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/04/11/jackpod-trump-tariff-policy-advisors"></iframe>Copy embed codeApril 11, 2025 ShareStock prices are displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on who’s been advising President Trump on his tariff policies.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty