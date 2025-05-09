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The Jackpod: The past is a foreign country

36:22
    President Donald Trump at South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
    President Donald Trump at South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on what President Trump does and doesn’t know about U.S. history and what that means for the country today.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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