The Jackpod: The past is a foreign country

Support WBURThe Jackpod: The past is a foreign countryPlay36:22Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/05/09/jackpod-trump-american-history"></iframe>Copy embed codeMay 09, 2025 SharePresident Donald Trump at South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on what President Trump does and doesn’t know about U.S. history and what that means for the country today.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty