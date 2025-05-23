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The Jackpod: Chainsaw

40:27
    Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty assesses what Elon Musk and his Department of Government of Efficiency have achieved as Musk’s appointment as special government employee is due to expire.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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