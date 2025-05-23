The Jackpod: Chainsaw

Support WBURThe Jackpod: ChainsawPlay40:27Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/05/23/jackpod-elon-musk-government-employee"></iframe>Copy embed codeMay 23, 2025 ShareElon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty assesses what Elon Musk and his Department of Government of Efficiency have achieved as Musk’s appointment as special government employee is due to expire.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty