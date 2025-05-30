The Jackpod: Making America safe for cancer

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Making America safe for cancerPlay39:15Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/05/30/jackpod-epa-lee-zeldin-environment-trump"></iframe>Copy embed codeMay 30, 2025 ShareFILE - EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the Environmental Protection Agency’s new mission under the leadership of its new administrator, Lee Zeldin.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty