The Jackpod: It's going to be everywhere

Support WBURThe Jackpod: It's going to be everywherePlay46:23Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/07/11/jackpod-ice-immigration-trump"></iframe>Copy embed codeJuly 11, 2025 ShareLaw enforcement officers block a road during a protest on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Paramount, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the rapid expansion of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under the Trump administration.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty