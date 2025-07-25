The Jackpod: Action completed this day

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Action completed this dayPlay45:27Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/07/25/jackpod-action-completed-day-fema"></iframe>Copy embed codeJuly 25, 2025 ShareJohn, left, Jenny and Lila, right, Mackenzie walk around their flood-damaged property in Peachman, Vt. on Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Beliakov)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a model of government inefficiency and the prospects for FEMA reform.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty