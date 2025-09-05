The Jackpod: The autocrat of the cabinet table

Support WBURThe Jackpod: The autocrat of the cabinet tablePlay36:32Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/09/05/jackpod-trump-cabinet"></iframe>Copy embed codeSeptember 05, 2025 SharePresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on President Trump’s marathon cabinet meeting, how his cabinet addresses him, and what that says about his presidency.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty