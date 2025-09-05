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The Jackpod: The autocrat of the cabinet table

36:32
    President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on President Trump’s marathon cabinet meeting, how his cabinet addresses him, and what that says about his presidency.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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