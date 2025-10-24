Support WBURThe Jackpod: The other WashingtonPlay37:59Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/10/24/the-jackpod-the-other-washington"></iframe>Copy embed codeOctober 24, 2025 ShareA woman uses a walker as she exits an assisted living building in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty sees Washington state’s first-in-the-nation social insurance program for long-term care as a portent for the future of the politics of remedy in the U.S.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty