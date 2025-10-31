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The Jackpod: A day that will live in ….

41:51
    Nikki Fuller, 56, sets up flags on her truck near the Mar-a-Lago estate of President-elect Donald Trump, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
    Nikki Fuller, 56, sets up flags on her truck near the Mar-a-Lago estate of President-elect Donald Trump, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

    One year after the election of 2024, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty has analysis of what happened that day and why.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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