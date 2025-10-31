The Jackpod: A day that will live in ….

Support WBURThe Jackpod: A day that will live in ….Play41:51Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/10/31/jackpod-election-2024-trump-president"></iframe>Copy embed codeOctober 31, 2025 ShareNikki Fuller, 56, sets up flags on her truck near the Mar-a-Lago estate of President-elect Donald Trump, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)One year after the election of 2024, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty has analysis of what happened that day and why.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty