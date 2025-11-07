The Jackpod: Across the panhandle

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Across the panhandlePlay28:35Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/11/07/jackpod-ballot-montana-political-campaign"></iframe>Copy embed codeNovember 07, 2025 ShareA voter fills out a ballot at the MetraPark events center, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, FIle)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on a proposed ballot initiative in Montana that could deny corporations the power to spend money on political campaigns.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty