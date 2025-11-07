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The Jackpod: Across the panhandle

28:35
    A voter fills out a ballot at the MetraPark events center, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, FIle)
    A voter fills out a ballot at the MetraPark events center, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, FIle)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on a proposed ballot initiative in Montana that could deny corporations the power to spend money on political campaigns.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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