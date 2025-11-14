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The Jackpod: Tired of winning yet?

32:47
    A worker stands on the tarmac amid American Airlines planes at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
    A worker stands on the tarmac amid American Airlines planes at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the state of the U.S. economy and what recent polling reveals about the perception gap between President Trump and American workers.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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