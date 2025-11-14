The Jackpod: Tired of winning yet?

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Tired of winning yet?Play32:47Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/11/14/jackpod-economy-workers-trump-gap"></iframe>Copy embed codeNovember 14, 2025 ShareA worker stands on the tarmac amid American Airlines planes at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the state of the U.S. economy and what recent polling reveals about the perception gap between President Trump and American workers.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty