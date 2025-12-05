Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

The Jackpod: Rural ressentiment, or ‘the country strikes back’

44:25
    Downtown Paintsville, Ky., is pictured Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow)
    Downtown Paintsville, Ky., is pictured Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the modern history of the multi-faceted divide between rural and urban America and why it threatens democracy.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

    Support WBUR

    Support WBUR

    Listen Live
    Loading...