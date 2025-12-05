The Jackpod: Rural ressentiment, or ‘the country strikes back’

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Rural ressentiment, or ‘the country strikes back’Play44:25Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2025/12/05/jackpod-rural-urban-divide-america"></iframe>Copy embed codeDecember 05, 2025 ShareDowntown Paintsville, Ky., is pictured Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the modern history of the multi-faceted divide between rural and urban America and why it threatens democracy.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty