The Jackpod: Gouged

Support WBURThe Jackpod: GougedPlay46:32Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/01/16/the-jackpod-price-gouging-airports-concerts"></iframe>Copy embed codeJanuary 16, 2026 ShareA family walks past a ticketing area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the scourge of price gouging for captive customers at places like airports, concerts and sporting events.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty