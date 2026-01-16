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The Jackpod: Gouged

46:32
    A family walks past a ticketing area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
    A family walks past a ticketing area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the scourge of price gouging for captive customers at places like airports, concerts and sporting events.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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