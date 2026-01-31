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The Jackpod: Gimme shelter!

37:37
    Construction workers walk past an affordable housing development in Willets Point, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in the Queens neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
    Construction workers walk past an affordable housing development in Willets Point, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in the Queens neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the role that restrictive zoning laws have played in the shortage of affordable housing in the U.S.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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