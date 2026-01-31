Support WBURThe Jackpod: Gimme shelter!Play37:37Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/01/31/the-jackpod-gimme-shelter"></iframe>Copy embed codeJanuary 31, 2026 ShareConstruction workers walk past an affordable housing development in Willets Point, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in the Queens neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the role that restrictive zoning laws have played in the shortage of affordable housing in the U.S.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty