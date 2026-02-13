The Jackpod: Don’t exhaust your indignation

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Don’t exhaust your indignationPlay41:35Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/02/13/jackpod-dmitriev-package-trump-russia"></iframe>Copy embed codeFebruary 13, 2026 SharePresident Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter during an event with Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin to announce the EPA will no longer regulate greenhouse gases, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on who stands to benefit from the so-called Dmitriev package, a reported $12 trillion economic cooperation proposal between the U.S. and Russia.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty