The Jackpod: Two cheers for the filibuster

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Two cheers for the filibusterPlay30:07Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/02/20/jackpod-save-act-vote-citizenship"></iframe>Copy embed codeFebruary 20, 2026 ShareHouse Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., joined by Republican leadership and supporters, speaks to reporters on the SAVE America Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the threat to voting rights posed by the SAVE Act, requiring proof of citizenship to vote.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty