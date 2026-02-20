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The Jackpod: Two cheers for the filibuster

30:07
    House Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., joined by Republican leadership and supporters, speaks to reporters on the SAVE America Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
    House Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., joined by Republican leadership and supporters, speaks to reporters on the SAVE America Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the threat to voting rights posed by the SAVE Act, requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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