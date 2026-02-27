Support WBURThe Jackpod: Hold the tigerPlay39:55Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/02/27/the-jackpod-hold-the-tiger"></iframe>Copy embed codeFebruary 27, 2026 ShareIraqi protesters gather in front of the Iranian Embassy, during a rally to show solidarity with Iran and oppose the U.S. threats of a military strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the lack of justification for, and potential consequences of, a U.S. military strike in Iran.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty