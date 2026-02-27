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The Jackpod: Hold the tiger

39:55
    Iraqi protesters gather in front of the Iranian Embassy, during a rally to show solidarity with Iran and oppose the U.S. threats of a military strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
    Iraqi protesters gather in front of the Iranian Embassy, during a rally to show solidarity with Iran and oppose the U.S. threats of a military strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the lack of justification for, and potential consequences of, a U.S. military strike in Iran.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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