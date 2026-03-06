Support WBURThe Jackpod: The founders’ worst fearsPlay41:16Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/03/06/the-jackpod-the-founders-worst-fears"></iframe>Copy embed codeMarch 06, 2026 SharePresident Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the corrupting influence of the president’s power to wage war, and the failure of the 1973 War Powers Resolution to check that power.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty