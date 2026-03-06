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The Jackpod: The founders’ worst fears

41:16
    President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
    President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the corrupting influence of the president’s power to wage war, and the failure of the 1973 War Powers Resolution to check that power.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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