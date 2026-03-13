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The Jackpod: The power of example and the example of power

44:59
    President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Verst Logistics Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Hebron, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
    President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Verst Logistics Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Hebron, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the moral character of American leaders from George Washington to Donald Trump and what that means for the moral character of the nation.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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