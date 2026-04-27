A word about this week’s Jackpod

Support WBURA word about this week’s JackpodPlay01:03Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/04/27/a-word-about-this-weeks-jackpod"></iframe>Copy embed codeApril 27, 2026 ShareSenior editor Dorey Scheimer has a message about this week’s Jackpod and a special ‘behind the scenes’ episode of On Point.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty