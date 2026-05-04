The Jackpod: Sock puppets

Support WBURThe Jackpod: Sock puppetsPlay34:51Download AudioEmbed on your websiteClose×Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site<iframe width="100%" height="124" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://player.wbur.org/onpoint/2026/05/04/jackpod-trump-hearing-nominees-moscow-show-trial"></iframe>Copy embed codeMay 04, 2026 ShareKevin Warsh testifies during his nomination hearing to be a member and chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on “the unedifying spectacle of self abasement” from the Moscow show trial of the 1930s, to present-day confirmation hearings for Trump nominees.The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty