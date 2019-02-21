Grammy-Winning Larry Klein To Perform Alongside Berklee Students, Faculty

Four-time Grammy-winning music producer, songwriter and bassist Larry Klein takes the stage Thursday to perform with Berklee students, alumni and faculty at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston.

Klein's catalog runs deep and his collaborations are wide. He's worked with Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Herbie Hancock and the Brazilian performer Klein's married to, Luciana Souza. Souza will join him on stage Thursday, as will Madeleine Peyroux, another singer whose records he's produced.