Creepy, Colorful, Inflatable Sculptures Bring Nick Cave Joy. So He's Bringing Them To Boston
What brings you joy? For the visual and performance artist Nick Cave, it's a giant inflatable sculpture made out of holiday lawn ornaments; a vinyl mural that encases a building like wrapping paper; and a parade through the streets of Boston. It's all part of a new public art installation, called "Augment," that opens this month.
This segment aired on August 9, 2019.
Amelia Mason Arts And Culture Reporter
Amelia Mason is an arts and culture reporter and critic for The ARTery, WBUR's arts and culture team. She covers everything from fine art to television to the inner workings of the Boston music scene.
