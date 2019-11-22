Fiddle Maker Reflects On Three Decades Of Childsplay Performances

This Sunday, a world-class band of fiddlers that's made music around New England for three decades will hold its final performances at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge.

The musicians of the group Childsplay have gathered around the holidays each year to celebrate music of the Celtic regions of the world.

What they have in common is their instruments. They play violins and violas made by Bob Childs of Arlington, who also performs with the group and is its artistic director.

Childs spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.