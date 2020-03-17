The ARTery
Mass. Restaurants And Bars Prepare To Shut Down To In-Person Diners02:22Play
As restaurants and bars are limited to takeout and delivery, many establishments are closing for the duration of the coronavirus ban.
On Monday, WBUR's Amelia Mason went to Trina's Starlight Lounge in Somerville to find out how one local restaurant plans to weather the shutdown.
This segment aired on March 17, 2020.
Amelia Mason Arts And Culture Reporter
Amelia Mason is an arts and culture reporter and critic for The ARTery, WBUR's arts and culture team. She covers everything from fine art to television to the inner workings of the Boston music scene.
