New England Conservatory's Only Student From Africa Reflects On Finding And Preserving Her Voice

Singing in South African languages connects Naledi Masilo to who she is and where she comes from. Since she was a kid in Johannesburg, the vocalist dreamed of studying in the U.S. but her family didn't have the money. When she eventually won a scholarship three years ago to attend the New England Conservatory (NEC), Masilo remembers feeling shocked during the international students' orientation.

“They were showing a map of where everybody's from,” she recalled, adding the presenters told the group there were about 400 students from Asia, and about 200 from Europe. Little dots covered those far away places on the map — but there was just one on the entire continent of Africa.

Masilo said she raised her hand and asked, “What? Do you mean in the whole school, or do you mean just, you know, in this classroom that we're sitting in?”

Turns out it was the whole school.

Masilo said she's always been hyper-aware of identity politics. She's emphasized social justice and the African diaspora throughout her life and her music making. There were very few Black people at the NEC and in the jazz department. Masilo had never taken formal singing lessons before and remembers what she confessed to her first teacher, Dominique Eade.

“I'm so afraid of this journey,” she admitted to Eade, “because one thing that I don't want to lose is, you know, my voice and my sound as an African — my sound as a daughter of Bakoena ba Molibeli, a daughter of Oomiya — the people that have come before me. And I'm scared that if I come into this formalized type of learning, I will lose that.”

Eade took Masilo's worries to heart.

“I knew that even if Naledi was afraid of losing that, that she certainly wouldn't,” the seasoned jazz improvisation instructor said, “and that she was finding a home that would nourish and appreciate what those roots were — to whatever degree she wanted to nourish them.”

Masilo was already a sophisticated singer, Eade recalled. “Her voice is so much who she is — and so expressive and so beautiful and so multifaceted,” she said, “there is a brightness and an idealism to her sound, but also a complexity.”

Eade helped her student dive more deeply into South African jazz along with the American canon , and said the other students learned from playing with Masilo, too. That's been a big part of the now 24-year-old's mission.

Vocalist and musician Naledi Masilo singing. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

“In every ensemble that I've been in since I've been at NEC, I will at least bring in one song from the South African repertoire, or something that I've written,” Masilo said, “and people will be so open to learning it and playing it. It's been such an amazing honor and privilege to share our music and our history and our culture.”