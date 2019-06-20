Bostonomix
Support the news
Everett Business Owners Brace For Wynn Casino03:09Play
Final preparations are being made in advance of the Sunday opening of the first destination casino in Greater Boston. Encore Boston is located on the banks the Mystic River in Everett.
Business owners in that city are unsure what the casino will mean for them.
This segment aired on June 20, 2019.
Related:
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Support the news