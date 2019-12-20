Support the news

Holiday Hustle: Riding Along With An Amazon Flex Driver06:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

This holiday season, millions of people are buying gifts online. And those orders aren’t just being fulfilled by the postal service or companies like UPS.

In the case of Amazon, they’re also being delivered by an army of part-time gig workers it commissions through an app called Amazon Flex.

To learn more about this often unseen part of delivery workforce, WBUR’s Adrian Ma spent a day with a Flex driver in Worcester.

This segment aired on December 20, 2019.

Adrian Ma Twitter Reporter
Adrian Ma is a reporter for WBUR's Bostonomix team.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news