This holiday season, millions of people are buying gifts online. And those orders aren’t just being fulfilled by the postal service or companies like UPS.
In the case of Amazon, they’re also being delivered by an army of part-time gig workers it commissions through an app called Amazon Flex.
To learn more about this often unseen part of delivery workforce, WBUR’s Adrian Ma spent a day with a Flex driver in Worcester.
This segment aired on December 20, 2019.
