From Dream Job To Laid Off In 3 Months: What It's Like In The New COVID Economy

The coronavirus has upended the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents.

One of them is Virginia Wood. In January, she began a new job at EF Education First, an educational travel company based in Cambridge. But by March, the coronavirus pandemic shut down travel around the world, and that had consequences for EF employees like Wood. She was laid off.

This is the first in a series of stories WBUR is calling "My COVID Economy." We're collecting answers to this basic question: How has the coronavirus impacted your economic life?