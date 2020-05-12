Bostonomix
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Mass. Business Leader Discusess Baker's Approach To Reopening Economy07:49Play
Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a four-phase plan to reopen the state's economy, which could begin as soon as next Monday.
To learn more about the governor's approach to this, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Steve Pagliuca, co-chair of private equity firm Bain Capital, co-owner of the Boston Celtics and most recently, a key player in efforts to reopen Massachusetts.
This segment aired on May 12, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news