Mass. Business Leader Discusess Baker's Approach To Reopening Economy07:49
May 12, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a four-phase plan to reopen the state's economy, which could begin as soon as next Monday.

To learn more about the governor's approach to this, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Steve Pagliuca, co-chair of private equity firm Bain Capital, co-owner of the Boston Celtics and most recently, a key player in efforts to reopen Massachusetts.

This segment aired on May 12, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

